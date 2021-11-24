Here's how to register your ECD centre

Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres must continue to register with the provincial departments of Social Developments until 1 April 2022.

This is because the migration of the ECD centres from the Department of Social Development to the Department of Basic Education is still ongoing.

The Department of Basic Education said the migration process will add more value to the education of young children before they can start with Grade 1.

“Once the ECDs are registered with our department, we will be able to include parts of the learning curriculum in the ECD programmes to help prepare young children for school,” said the department.

It wants to focus on the foundation phase because it believes that if learners receive good quality education from an early age, they will do better in higher grades.

The migration will also allow the department to adequately monitor and evaluate the education offered by ECD centres.

How to register?

To successfully register your ECD centre, it has to meet the norms and standards as stated in the Children’s Act. Some of the norms and standards include:

Clearance certificates from the municipality for zoning, fire and safety;

Structured learning programmes for the children;

Emergency plans for children who may become ill;

Nutritious meals.

Registration is only provided for five years at a time, after which registration must be renewed.

The benefits of registration include:

An ECD centre to operate legally;

The centre may qualify for a subsidy;

The centre can benefit from free training programmes.

Failure to register an ECD centre is a contravention of the Children’s Act of 2005, which means the centre would be operating illegally.

The Department of Social Development can approach the High Court to stop an illegal ECD centre from operating.

For more information regarding registrations, contact your nearest Social Development office

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.