Time is money for self-taught watchmaker Masha

Shoprite chips in with R50,000 and mentoring programme

26 October 2021 - 09:15
Mpho Koka Journalist

One Monday morning in 2019, unemployed Kholofelo Masha packed his bags, left his Mpumalanga home and headed to Johannesburg for greener pastures.

He found a backroom in Braamfischerville, Soweto, and from it, his watch-manufacturing business was born...

