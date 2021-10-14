At camp hope, kids facing hardship can experience the freedom of childhood

Children facing hardships don’t get to live the carefree lives they deserve.

Dealing with disability, poverty, or illness, they are often burdened by the weight of these issues.

But at Camp Hope, kids have the opportunity to forget their worries and experience the freedom of being a child.

With the Rainbow Dreams Trust, Dannie Kagan is creating a safe space for children that is tailored to their needs.

“Our focus is on uplifting these children, taking them away for weekends, away from their daily stress,” Kagan says.

At the camp, activities are planned in consideration of the kids’ requirements. Workshops include art, yoga, dancing, drumming or fashion shows, and camp buddies are there to provide support and encouragement.