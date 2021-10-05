Nchupetsang went from living on the streets to uplifting his community with a bicycle shop

At the age of 19, Meshack Nchupetsang left his home in Mahikeng with a single-minded goal.

He moved to Cape Town with his sights set on completing his Marketing degree and starting a business. But two years down the line, he was unable to continue supporting himself.

The situation spiralled, and Nchupetsang ended up living on the streets.

“I found myself homeless and fighting for survival with nowhere to go,” he says. Hope arrived when he managed to get a job.

Then, he got retrenched. Stuck in a cycle of struggle, Nchupetsang discovered the motivation to start again in the form of two wheels.

While volunteering at the Cape Town Cycle Tour, he was inspired to open his own bicycle shop.

With hard work and determination, Nchupetsang completed a mechanic training course and established On Bike Works, a bicycle empowerment centre encouraging his community in Westlake to cycle.