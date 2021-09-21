SebenzaLIVE

Young salon owners benefit from NDA programme

Agency partners NGO to donate mobile salons

By Vuk'uzenzele - 21 September 2021 - 10:49
One of happy recipients of mobile beauty salons donated by NDA in Saldanha Bay and Bergriver municipalities.
One of happy recipients of mobile beauty salons donated by NDA in Saldanha Bay and Bergriver municipalities.
Image: VUKUZENZELE

The National Development Agency (NDA) and Mfesane, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), have donated 10 mobile beauty salons to the Saldanha Bay and Bergriver local municipalities in the Western Cape.

A beneficiary of the programme and the owner of Mama’s Beauty Bar, Ilse Masdoorp, 26, said the mobile salon helps her feed her two children and support her husband, who was previously the breadwinner of the family.

NDA chief executive Thamo Mzobe said the recruitment process identified skilled young people via the Mfesane Velddrif and Saldanha Bay Youth Café databases.

“The 10 entrepreneurs underwent training for three months to learn beautician skills and how to run a successful business. In July, they received their start-up kits to begin their mobile businesses.

“Overall, this programme will improve the livelihoods of about 50 people, including the participants’ dependents,” Mzobe said.

Masdoorp explained that she learnt how to cut and colour hair as well as basic skills in leadership, entrepreneurship, bookkeeping, business registration and compliance, mobile literacy, marketing and job readiness.

The mobile salon owners will also attend a hairdressing course at the Image Exact Hairdressing and Beauty Academy for six weeks, which they will pay a portion for.

The CEO of Mfesane, Yolandi Africa, said: “Many candidates are already established with an existing client base in their communities. The locally sourced start-up kits will only propel their businesses to ensure that they have all they need to provide full services to their clients.”

Another beneficiary of the programme and owner of Natural Queen Mobile Salon, Camoren Titus, said the training and mobile salon is going to help her grow her business.

“I’ve been able to broaden my thinking and I am now equipped with the necessary skills. I am already an established natural hair stylist, but the lessons and equipment will allow me to offer more services to my clients.”

To find out more about the partnership between Mfesane and the NDA, visit www.mfesane.org.za  or call 021-945-3992/5.

This article first appeared in GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele

Cooperative join forces to thrive during pandemic

While starting a business or keeping one running can be difficult on your own, joining forces with others who share a common goal can bring about ...
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Significant progress made with ECD relief fund, says minister Lindiwe Zulu

Since the launch of the Early Childhood Development Employment Stimulus Relief Fund at the beginning of February, more than 27,000 applications from ...
News
6 months ago

Minimum wage not the same as a living wage

Are you paying your domestic worker a living wage? 
Business
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...