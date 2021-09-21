Young salon owners benefit from NDA programme

The National Development Agency (NDA) and Mfesane, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), have donated 10 mobile beauty salons to the Saldanha Bay and Bergriver local municipalities in the Western Cape.

A beneficiary of the programme and the owner of Mama’s Beauty Bar, Ilse Masdoorp, 26, said the mobile salon helps her feed her two children and support her husband, who was previously the breadwinner of the family.

NDA chief executive Thamo Mzobe said the recruitment process identified skilled young people via the Mfesane Velddrif and Saldanha Bay Youth Café databases.

“The 10 entrepreneurs underwent training for three months to learn beautician skills and how to run a successful business. In July, they received their start-up kits to begin their mobile businesses.

“Overall, this programme will improve the livelihoods of about 50 people, including the participants’ dependents,” Mzobe said.

Masdoorp explained that she learnt how to cut and colour hair as well as basic skills in leadership, entrepreneurship, bookkeeping, business registration and compliance, mobile literacy, marketing and job readiness.

The mobile salon owners will also attend a hairdressing course at the Image Exact Hairdressing and Beauty Academy for six weeks, which they will pay a portion for.

The CEO of Mfesane, Yolandi Africa, said: “Many candidates are already established with an existing client base in their communities. The locally sourced start-up kits will only propel their businesses to ensure that they have all they need to provide full services to their clients.”

Another beneficiary of the programme and owner of Natural Queen Mobile Salon, Camoren Titus, said the training and mobile salon is going to help her grow her business.

“I’ve been able to broaden my thinking and I am now equipped with the necessary skills. I am already an established natural hair stylist, but the lessons and equipment will allow me to offer more services to my clients.”

To find out more about the partnership between Mfesane and the NDA, visit www.mfesane.org.za or call 021-945-3992/5.

– This article first appeared in GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele