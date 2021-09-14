Brave step into forestry returns good harvest
Thabethe adapting his company to industry needs pays off
Attempting to forge an entry into the SA’s forestry industry was no easy task for Treasure Thabethe.
After quitting his day job to pursue his dream of operating his own saw mill, Thabethe would have been forgiven if he began to regret that decision. ..
