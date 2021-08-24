WATCH | How stray cats can save our streets

Thousands of stray cats roam Durban’s streets, unwanted and untamed. They’ve learned to live off scraps of food, with no love to spare.

As their numbers have increased, so has the animosity towards them. But there’s more to these colonies than life on the prowl.

With a heart to help them, Niki Moore is managing the number of cats living a life of suffering and dispelling ignorance around their presence.

An unspayed cat can produce a litter from as young as three months, resulting in exponential population growth within a short time.

The fight for territory and food becomes a nuisance to people, who aggravate the problem by refusing to sterilise them.

Through a trap-neuter-release system, Moore is working alongside Cats of Durban to ensure that strays aren’t increasing in population.

As feral cats cannot easily be domesticated, they are released back to their original environment.

While they have learned to survive on their own, ignorance around their presence leads to abuse.