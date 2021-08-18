Career Focus | Serving the forgotten rural communities gave this entrepreneur a competitive advantage

There was a time when lockdown restrictions forced everyone to stay indoors. Small towns and villages were hit the hardest because most restaurants don’t offer a food delivery service to rural areas.

Wayne Motswadi the founder of The MYL Steakout restaurant in Ga-Luka village, North West province decided to expand his delivery services to rural areas.

This led to the rapid growth and success of his small business.

Servicing communities that are often left out by bringing food orders right to their doorstep was an innovative and profitable move. “I saw a 50% increase in sales from deliveries,” says Wayne.

The MYL Steakout restaurant is one of the few restaurants surrounded by villages in Phokeng. It was built to improve the economy, uplift the community and to introduce locals to new flavours.

The menu is a fusion of new and traditional flavours with flame grilled meat dishes served with salad or pap.