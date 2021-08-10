WATCH | A literate country is an empowered one

The illiteracy epidemic in South Africa is enduring. Roughly one third of the nation’s adults are unable to read or write.

Low-income communities bear the brunt of poor literacy, continuing a cycle of inequality and poverty.

Many children begin school at a disadvantage because their parents lack the resources to hone their skills.

But Vuyelwa Mbalekwa of the NPO Shine Literacy is paving a brighter future by creating a culture of reading for both kids and their caregivers.

“We are showing parents how to support their children’s education,” Mbalekwa says.

As the programme manager at Shine Literacy, she is empowering parents and kids in their quest to beat illiteracy.

Their Family Literacy Workshops are tailored for parents and caregivers to receive the knowledge, tools, and strategies to support their children’s home education.

The goal is for kids to read and write beyond the setting of a classroom, as this creates enthusiasm for learning and improves their engagement in school.