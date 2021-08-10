SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | A literate country is an empowered one

By beautiful news sa - 10 August 2021 - 07:00

The illiteracy epidemic in South Africa is enduring. Roughly one third of the nation’s adults are unable to read or write.

Low-income communities bear the brunt of poor literacy, continuing a cycle of inequality and poverty.

Many children begin school at a disadvantage because their parents lack the resources to hone their skills.

But Vuyelwa Mbalekwa of the NPO Shine Literacy is paving a brighter future by creating a culture of reading for both kids and their caregivers.

“We are showing parents how to support their children’s education,” Mbalekwa says.

As the programme manager at Shine Literacy, she is empowering parents and kids in their quest to beat illiteracy.

Their Family Literacy Workshops are tailored for parents and caregivers to receive the knowledge, tools, and strategies to support their children’s home education.

The goal is for kids to read and write beyond the setting of a classroom, as this creates enthusiasm for learning and improves their engagement in school.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

“Literacy is the cornerstone of education and access to education,” Mbalekwa says.

Shine Literacy offers assistance to 77 primary schools through reading programmes and resources.

By opening the literary doors, parents, caregivers, and children can obtain the knowledge to bridge the gaps of inequality.

“A literate country is an empowered one,” Mbalekwa says.

While Shine Literacy is sparking a love of reading, they are also igniting a generation of leaders.

READ MORE:

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
SebenzaLIVE
2 years ago

WATCH | Scouting for the leaders of tomorrow

Honesty. Trust. Friendship. This is scout’s honour.
SebenzaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | In Malaysia, refugees are cooking up economic empowerment with homemade meals

There are approximately 26 million refugees across the world who have had to flee hostile environments.
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting