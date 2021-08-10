SebenzaLIVE

Anthropologist hopes to rock SA with Khoisan art

Biggs' centre has photographs of artefacts from caves

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 10 August 2021 - 08:55
Victor Biggs is passionate about educating South Africans about rock art.
Victor Victor Biggs is passionate about educating South Africans about rock art.
Image: Vukuzenzele

An Eastern Cape anthropologist is hoping that ancient rock art becomes a tourist attraction in the province.

Victor Biggs, retired farmer turned anthropologist, Biggs is now passionate about educating South Africans about rock art. He is currently documenting the history of Khoisan rock art in the provinceEastern Cape.

Biggs started the Rock Art Centre in 2003 in Thomas River, a restored historical village in Cathcart, to educate people about rock art and the heritage of the Khoisan.

He started the centre after realising that overseas visitors know more about our country’s rock art heritage than South Africans do.

The centre contains a collection of photographs of rock art and artefacts from over 200 cave sites that Biggs has explored over the years. 

“We have a treasure trove of rock art in the Eastern Cape that is probably unequalled anywhere in the world,” he says.

Unless it is looked after, it will be lost to the province, Biggs adds.

The Rock Art Centre has been designed to reflect the feeling of being inside a cave, with the entrance and walls painted like an original cave site.

“I collect artefacts in the veld. I have never removed any from caves or shelters, and I encourage people not to do this,” he says.

Biggs was drawn into the world of rock art when he was young and says it started as a hobby that has now developed into an obsession.

The first forms of rock art were identified in SA about 350 years ago and the country’s oldest known rock art is about 3,000 years old.

Biggs says rock art was not just a way of decorating the caves that were home to the Khoisan people, but was also their connection to the spirit world.

There are hundreds of rock art sites in SA, which are studied by anthropologists from across the globe. 

• First published by GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele 

Kid's book published in ancient San language

Katrina Esau, a fluent N|uu speaker, has written a children's book in her native language which is regarded as one of the oldest and "critically ...
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Art student's drawings gets attention on social media

A final year fine and applied art student at the Tshwane University of Technology's Pretoria campus recently posted a drawing of rapper ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | How this artist draws inspiration from Mandela

Charcoal and pencils. That’s all Thabiso Mahlaba could afford while working as a shelf packer.
SebenzaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting