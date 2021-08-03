App to catch a cab picks up local economy

Growing up with no reliable public transport in his rural hometown motivated Ntebatse Sekgodiso to use his passion for technology to create an e-hailing app called PickUp Cab to solve the problem.

Sekgodiso, 30, from Medingen village in Limpopo, says his idea to provide reliable transport also created employment in the area as people who lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus lockdown became drivers.

“My friend and business partner Senzo Mkhize also loves that we are playing our part in fighting unemployment,” he says.

Sekgodiso and Mkhize started working on PickUp Cab in July last year and launched it on Google Play Store in late December. It has been operating since and is regularly updated and improved.

“PickUp Cab is a proudly South African initiative and this makes us proud. The money generated stays in our country, so I can proudly say our app is contributing to the economy,” says Sekgodiso.

PickUp Cab’s drivers operate in Kgapane, Lenyenye, Nkowa, Tzaneen, Turfloop and Polokwane and the company gets 10% of the cost of the trip.

“We did not just want people to have reliable public transport, we also wanted to make it affordable for them. We also considered that our drivers need to wash and service their cars and buy petrol, so we need to charge reasonably,” says Sekgodiso.

The company, which is sifting through applications from prospective drivers, has a rigorous verification process to ensure passenger safety.

"Relevant paperwork has to be supplied when drivers register their car, or their application is rejected. This helps us ensure that our drivers are legally allowed to transport people,” says Sekgodiso.

He hopes to expand the business beyond Limpopo.

“We would like to see PickUp Cab operating nationally in the near future. The long-term goal is to operate in other African countries and contribute to the economic growth of Africa as a whole.”

Sekgodiso’s success is the result of years of technological trial and error. He developed his first website in high school and has not looked back.

• This story first appeared in GCIS Vuku'zenzele