SebenzaLIVE

Young farmer helps others earn a living

By gcis vuk'uzenzele - 16 July 2021 - 07:00
Mpho Moteka is the founder of Sterkfontein Farm.
Mpho Moteka is the founder of Sterkfontein Farm.
Image: Supplied.

Mpho Moteka (26), from Qwa Qwa in the Free State, says his passion for agriculture motivated him to establish a farming business to create jobs for locals.

He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Harrismith-based Sterkfontein Farm, which is about 20 kilometres from his hometown.

“I established the business in 2017. It comprises an egg production enterprise that has 300 layers, which are at 80% laying point; a broiler production enterprise, with 700 broilers; and a beef production enterprise, with seven Bonsmara cattle and seven mixed cattle,” says Moteka.

The products sold include day-old chicks, six-week-old broiler chickens, eight-week-old live broiler chickens and consumable eggs.

“We also offer other products, including vegetables, such as cabbage and spinach, and beef,” he adds.

Moteka’s products are distributed in both the formal and informal markets.

Through the business, he has created five permanent jobs and also hires seven seasonal workers.

Moteka believes that job creation is one of the meaningful milestones he has achieved so far.

He says his business has benefited from government’s Illema-Letsema and Recapitalisation Programme, through the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The national Illema-Letsema and Recapitalisation Programme aims to support emerging farmers. It provides farmers with production inputs, but in a grant format, to encourage optimum production in all agricultural projects, particularly those in communal areas.

“The funding really assisted in increasing production for both our broiler and beef productions,” says Moteka.

For more information on funding, contact the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at 051 861 8311.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

READ MORE:

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
SebenzaLIVE
2 years ago

Dreams come true for Tafelkop community

A group of black farmers in Tafelkop in Groblersdal, Limpopo are the proud owners of 189 hectares of land, which they have been farming for the past ...
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Small-scale farmers full of beans

If you asked Lusanda Moletsane 15 years ago if she would consider a career in agriculture or farming, her answer would have been a definite "no".
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?
From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals