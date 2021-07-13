WATCH | How South Africa’s first blind barista has found his peace

So you recognise the smell of freshly brewed coffee. But how many counts does it take to pour the perfect cup?

As he feels his way around his coffee station, cautious of the scorching equipment, Joseph Matheatau uses every sense but sight to navigate this delicate process.

After struggling for years with his identity, Matheatau has found his niche as South Africa’s first blind barista.

Matheatau remembers being able to see through only one eye as a child. He was later diagnosed with Glaucoma.

The progressive disease corroded the optic nerve in his better eye until he went totally blind in 2010.

Living with blindness has been difficult. Mocked by teachers and peers, Matheatau was still in school at the age of 24.