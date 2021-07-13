Muso reaps rewards after using NSFAS cash to fund career

Ralehlaka wants his songs to inspire township kids

The state-issued NSFAS fund helps students to go through tertiary education with reduced hassles. Its allowance for life expenses depends on the individual student how they use it. While other students use to buy fashion or alcohol, Bernard Ralehlaka used it to fund his efforts to set up a music career.



The 25-year-old is a second-year law student at the University of Limpopo (UL). He was raised by his grandparents in Seshego, Polokwane...