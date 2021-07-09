Door-to-door salesman launches his own timepieces

Zamani Bhengu is determined to take over the SA watch industry after launching his own automatic timepiece.

The 29-year-old, who has a diploma in financial management from Umgungundlovu TVET College, said after completing his in-service training at Treasury he battled to find a job and turned to entrepreneurship to feed his family...