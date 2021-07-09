Door-to-door salesman launches his own timepieces
Zamani Bhengu is determined to take over the SA watch industry after launching his own automatic timepiece.
Zamani Bhengu is determined to take over the SA watch industry after launching his own automatic timepiece.
The 29-year-old, who has a diploma in financial management from Umgungundlovu TVET College, said after completing his in-service training at Treasury he battled to find a job and turned to entrepreneurship to feed his family...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.