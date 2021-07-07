Here's how crafters can get recognised and rewarded for their hard work

Crafters across the country have the opportunity to be recognised and rewarded for their work during the upcoming fifth Innibos National Craft Awards.

The competition, which is supported by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), highlights the vibrant craft sector in the country.

The awards are organised by John-Anthony Boerma and Jan Bhuda of ArtAid Africa.

“From the start, it was our intention to create a platform for crafters to highlight their work and to show the world just how much talent there is in South Africa.

“One of our primary goals was to keep the competition as inclusive as possible, which we achieve by not charging an entry fee and keeping the entry process as simple as possible,” says Bhuda.

DSAC’s partnership with the Innibos National Craft Awards is motivated by the department’s desire to encourage and stimulate creativity and innovation in the craft sector.

This sector has the potential to help people break free from poverty and use their hands to create a livelihood.

Four categories of the awards are aimed specifically at those people who aim to commercialise their work. These are:

Corporate gifts (items that can be branded for clients).

Beadwork (traditional or innovative).

Recycled materials (primarily made from recycled/found materials.

Souvenirs (items depicting a South African tourist attraction that can be mass produced).

One winner will receive R20 000 in each category.

In addition, a winner and two runners-up will be identified in the once-off category (one-of-a-kind items), and stand to win R50 000, R20 000 and R15 000, respectively.

Entries in all disciplines, from grass-weaving and ceramics to beadwork, wirework, wood, jewellery, paper, fabric painting and printing, quilting, leatherwork, pewter, glasswork, embroidery and mixed media will be accepted.

Entries close on 13 August 2021. Entrants must take a photo of their entry – next to a matchbox for size and scale, and email it tocrafts@innibos.co.zaor send it to 071 621 3597 via MMS or WhatsApp.

Terms and conditions are available on the competition’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/Innibosnationalcraftawards

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.