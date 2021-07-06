Girls' game inspired twins to pursue careers in geology
Playing with rocks in maskitlana sparked an idea
Growing up in Matseke village in Botlokwa, Limpopo, twins Makobo Simelane and Mabusha Nyelisani spent hours playing traditional storytelling game, maskitlana.
In the girls game, stones and rocks are used as characters and as a result the 32-year-old sisters were fascinated by rocks from a young age and decided they would pursue careers in geology...
