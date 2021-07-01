WATCH | How spartacus is from Soweto

Precise. Graceful. Powerful. Andile Ndlovu glides onto stage. The floor gleams under the lights.

Behind him, recycled plastic bags knitted into vines form an intricate backdrop. His strength is clear from his build, matched by perfect control as he leaps into empty space. Without saying a word, this dancer has become Spartacus.

Ndlovu is on stage as the lead in Spartacus of Africa, a contemporary African reimagining of the famous Russian ballet.

Produced by the South African National Dance Trust (SANDT), the performance tells the old age Greek story of Spartacus by infusing it with African elements.

Veronica Paeper, a prominent figure in South African ballet, is the director responsible for bringing the piece to life, fulfilling a longstanding dream.