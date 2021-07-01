SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | How spartacus is from Soweto

By beautiful news sa - 01 July 2021 - 07:00

Precise. Graceful. Powerful. Andile Ndlovu glides onto stage. The floor gleams under the lights.

Behind him, recycled plastic bags knitted into vines form an intricate backdrop. His strength is clear from his build, matched by perfect control as he leaps into empty space. Without saying a word, this dancer has become Spartacus.

Ndlovu is on stage as the lead in Spartacus of Africa, a contemporary African reimagining of the famous Russian ballet.

Produced by the South African National Dance Trust (SANDT), the performance tells the old age Greek story of Spartacus by infusing it with African elements.

Veronica Paeper, a prominent figure in South African ballet, is the director responsible for bringing the piece to life, fulfilling a longstanding dream.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

It’s been a real success, performing for two runs in 2016.

Spartacus of Africa has seen people from different backgrounds coming together to celebrate African identity.

The quality of the production is a result of the dedication and hard work of the cast and crew.

It has opened doors for budding dancers and given them the opportunity to make a career out of their passion.

And as Ndlovu’s success as Spartacus shows, South African children who dream of being dancers can see their aspirations being validated.

READ MORE:

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
SebenzaLIVE
2 years ago

WATCH | How a near-death experience fuelled Manyathela to fight back

It’s a risk to be a woman.
SebenzaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | How education was Ndlovu’s ticket to a better future

Sphumelele Ndlovu’s life was derailed when strikes caused 24 out of the 28 teachers at his school to abandon their posts in his matric year.
SebenzaLIVE
4 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...