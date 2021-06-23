Translate just one word and ignite a child’s love for reading with Cadbury Dairy Milk

Cadbury Dairy Milk wants to change this and help inspire a love for reading among children. What better way to do this than by creating a library of enchanting children’s stories in their mother tongue.

Langa Khanyile, chocolate equity lead, Sub-Saharan Africa says, “Cadbury Dairy Milk has always been a brand that aims to bring people closer together. We are founded in the spirit of generosity and pioneering social impact.”

Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA category lead for chocolate, says, “That is why we want to make an impact on the future of our children and are asking all South Africans to generously translate just one word to help co-author a library of children’s stories in African languages. We believe there’s a glass and a half of goodness in all South Africans and can’t wait to see what they share.’’

With this small act of generosity, everyone can help Cadbury Dairy Milk and Nal’ibali realise the goal of co-authoring 1,500 children’s stories in African languages by 2023. By simply sharing one word as part of the In Our Own Words initiative, South Africans will be part of the change.

How you can participate

Visit www.cadbury.co.za choose your language to start generously translating words from English into your home language. Nal’ibali, with its team of young, local authors is standing by to weave all of these translated words into exciting new stories that will be made available for parents and children to download and enjoy.

Watch the video below: