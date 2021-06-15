Art student's drawings gets attention on social media

A final year fine and applied art student at the Tshwane University of Technology's Pretoria campus recently posted a drawing of rapper Okmalumkoolkat on social media, garnering more than 12,000 views.

Wanda Gqala, 25, from Umlazi in Durban, said his piece of art trended on social media and he says this has now motivated him to work harder to become successful.

"I started drawing at an early age, using crayons and my teachers liked my work and motivated me to pursue art because I have gift. They motivated me never to grow tired of it," he says.

"I can't remember how many art competitions I have won from primary until I completed my matric. Today, I draw inspiration from those who admire my work and complement me to continue with amazing art work.

"My art work is very expressive and deals with deep emotions. My favorite medium is painting to capture people's emotions. I use oil and fabric paint on canvas and also paint portraits on T-shirt using fabric paint for the masterpiece," he tells Sowetan.

He advises emerging visual artist to exhibit their work, not only to promote themselves and their work, but so that they can get attention from art collectors and people who run galleries.

"They must create an online portfolio, be active on social media to get more followers.

"My wish is to have my own art gallery and studio so that I can produce more art work. This will also help me impart knowledge and skills to unemployed youth interested in learning art. My aim is to keep youth away from the crime and substance abuse," Gqala says.