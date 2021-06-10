WATCH | How these horses will not be tamed

Horses have walked this earth for more than 50 million years. Once they roamed wild, inhabiting the world's harshest environments.

But their beauty and strength beguiled explorers who plunged them into a life of servitude.

Millennia later, a few still run untamed – yet their histories continue to mystify us.

In the Rooisand Nature Reserve, South Africa’s only herd of wild wetland horses graze.

Cantering among fynbos and fluttering sunbirds, they are easily mistaken for their domesticated counterparts.

Their rough exteriors are revealed on closer inspection. Well-adapted to the shallow waters, their large round hooves enable effortless movement through the muddy terrain, while thick winter coats ward off the cold.

Over time, divergent legends have obscured the herd's origins. Rumoured to be cavalry horses from the Anglo-Boer War, or survivors of the Birkenhead shipwreck, their ancestors looked death in the face and prevailed.

Now, these descendants enjoy a more subdued life among the tall reeds, concealing the secrets of their past.

Regardless of their background, the horses are rooted in the reserve. They are as much a part of the ecosystem as the streams that sustain the wildlife here.