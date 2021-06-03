WATCH | How a man walks from the Congo to Cape Town to take to the open sea

After leaving the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo and travelling through five countries on foot, Arafat Gatabazi arrived in Cape Town.

But he didn’t stop there. He had a dream: to swim from Robben Island to shore.

Without a home, he found refuge at The Homestead, a shelter located in the CBD. Coming from a landlocked country, Gatabazi challenged himself to learn how to swim.

He spent his free time training in the Long Street pool. Eleven months later, he felt ready to complete the swim.

His first attempt was unsuccessful. With one kilometre left, he succumbed to hypothermia and was forced to abandon.