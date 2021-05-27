WATCH | How our metamorphosis begins with these butterflies

Don’t underestimate the effect of a butterfly. These delicate insects hold the power to change landscapes. Without them, entire ecosystems could collapse.

Americo Bonkewitzz is determined to stop this from happening. The scientist not only studies butterflies, but has conceived an unusual structure to ensure their survival.

Inside a protected dome, the winged creatures soar above people’s heads, land on fingertips and flutter past faces.

Children can’t help but look on in wonder. Here, a transformation to save our earth has begun.

