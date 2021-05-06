SebenzaLIVE

Lekalakala hires casual workers based on job demands

Young businessman gets his hands dirty as cleaning company grows online

06 May 2021 - 08:35

David Lekalakala, 20, from Pretoria has used his interest in social media to start a lucrative business in an online cleaning company.

Lekalakala from Mokopane in Pretoria is the founder of Lekalakala Cleaning Solutions, which was inspired by his interest in marketing and social media platforms. ..

