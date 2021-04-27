April is Freedom Month and each year, many South Africans find reasons to cherish the freedoms they didn’t have before 1994.

For the first time in the history of the country, South Africans of all races were free to vote for their democratic government on 27 April 1994. This was a turning point for the majority of South Africans who had been oppressed and excluded by the Apartheid government.

Since 1994, South Africa has progressed and become a country that values human rights for all, through advancing human development and restoring dignity.

As a South African, you now have various freedoms that are recorded in the Constitution. These include:

Freedom and security: No one has the right to use any form of violence on you.

Freedom of religion, belief and opinion: Whatever faith you choose to belong to, no one must stop you.

Freedom of expression: You can say what you think and express your ideas and no one must stop you.

Freedom of association: You may meet and associate with anyone or any group of people you choose. This includes affiliation to a political party of your choice.

Freedom of movement and residence: You can choose where you want to live within the country and are also free to move out of the country.

Freedom of trade, occupation and profession: You may train for any job you want and seek employment in that field.

Thanks to the freedoms guaranteed in South Africa’s Constitution, there is no such thing as a man’s job anymore.

These three women are enjoying the freedom of trade, occupation and profession in male-dominated fields. They would not have been allowed to do these jobs before 1994.