Dr Dzikiti gets R2.5m grant to study infant feeding
Dr Moleen Dzikiti has been awarded a grant of more than R2m to study infant feeding practices among women living with HIV.
Dr Dzikiti from the University of Stellenbosch’s division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics received the R2.6m grant from European & Developing Countries Clinical Trial Partnership (EDCTP), a public partnership between countries in Europe and sub-Saharan Africa...
