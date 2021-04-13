Nzama was the first black African to win the Starbucks prize
Barista Teddy, the international king of coffee
Khethukuthula Teddy Nzama didn’t expect the warm reception he got when he arrived home from London after being crowned the 2019 EMEA Starbucks Barista champion, making him the first black person and first African to win the competition.
“The reception that I got when I arrived at OR Tambo [International Airport] and on my way to Durban made me feel like I was the Springboks after their World Cup victory in Japan,” he said...
