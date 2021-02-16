Here's how Zinn changes the perspectives on the streets

We often forget to appreciate what’s right in front of us. So artist David Zinn is using his talent to draw people’s attention to what's under their feet.

Creating ethereal chalk creatures on sidewalks, he’s encouraging a shift in perspective as people go about daily life.

Self-taught, Zinn has practised his art for 25 years. However, a blank page always gave him pause as fear stood in his way.

To escape the pressure, Zinn started doodling on pavements. It was here that he discovered his imagination thrived. Armed with chalk and using the streets as his canvas, his artworks come to life.

From little cats to flying pigs, Zinn’s magical animals have appeared on pavements across Michigan.

Incorporating his imagery with what’s already there, cracks, manholes, and weeds create the perfect textures for his art.

Zinn’s creations appear 3D, bringing out beauty that people would otherwise never notice. And once the rain pours down, the creatures disappear forever.