Foundation produces tech-savvy youth

A financial literacy and information and communication technology skills development programme for the youth in Mabopane, Tshwane, is producing tech-savvy youth.

The Ngwana Koko Foundation offers a financial literacy programme for the youth and it is accredited by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). It facilitates ICT training through an online IBM course in coding, software, app development and data analytics and assists the elderly in need.

The founder of the foundation, Karabo Mthimkhulu, 26, says he and his partners, Palesa Kwinana, 21, and Nelisiwe Mnguni, 25, started the programme to assist unemployed youth. Those who have completed the programme have been able to secure jobs or start their own businesses, he says.

“The financial literacy programme helps young people learn the importance of saving and how to live within one’s means. The training is done by a financial adviser, who is accredited by the FSCA. Participants receive a certificate once they have completed the IBM programme,” he says.

Kodisang Moikanyane, 29, started Palibe, a business advisory company, with the knowledge he gained from Ngwana Koko. He says his two-year-old company offers business analysis and other solutions. “The course taught me about investment, running an efficient business and having financial security for a rainy day.

“We also create software that businesses can use in their day-to-day operations. I recently created software for a private college, which works as an attendance register for students. It also records when a student arrives and leaves school,” he says.

The foundation also helps the elderly in old age homes and those who live alone by cleaning, donating food and helping them to get their medical prescriptions refilled.

“There are a lot of elderly people who live alone and we felt that it was important to assist them. The support we give them shows that they are also cared for. We as a society must show them love,” says Mthimkhulu.

The foundation is funded by the department of social development.

• This article first appeared in Vukuzenzele