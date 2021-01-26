Curiosity led Myeni to follow profession

Young jewellery designer shines in the industry

Sanele Myeni was doing grade 12 when he became fascinated by the jewellery he used to see in malls when he was hanging out with friends.



He became curious as to how it was designed, and a couple of years later Myeni, 24, who graduated from Durban University of Technology (DUT) with a diploma in jewellery design, is the owner of Minimalistic Jewellery Designs – one of the few black-owned businesses in the jewellery industry..