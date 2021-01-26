Nqayiya tutors subject in rural village
New study guide to help pupils master maths
Awonke Nqayiya has become a hero of his rural village of Centane in the Eastern Cape as he has dedicated his time to tutoring mathematics to high school pupils.
He hopes this will introduce them to a range of opportunities...
