NPOwer provides 24-hour toll-free helpline for mental health support

NPOwer, a first-of-its kind mental health support programme and 24-hour toll-free helpline for non-profit organisations (NPOs), has been launched by Tshikululu Social Investments and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG).

The organisation, itself an NPO, offers free mental healthcare and support to all NPOs in South Africa.

NPOwer provides psychological first aid to leaders, staff and volunteers of NPOs, many of whom are experiencing strain and burnout caused by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

NPOs have always been important in providing support and care to South Africans, a fact further highlighted by COVID-19. Although NPOs provide such crucial services, their resources are often stretched and their teams are overworked and face daily trauma.

“NPOs have always provided help, resources and support to others, but never before has the mental health of our NPOs been prioritised,” says SADAG operations director Cassey Chambers.