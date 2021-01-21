WATCH | How a free gender based community can change lives

No one should ever have to suffer for who they are, or who they love. But every day, people who identify as queer face challenges that range from a lack of acceptance, shunning and verbal taunts to outright physical violence.

Funeka Soldaat is one of those people. She came out as a lesbian 30 years ago and suffered horrific consequences when she was raped in an attempt to ‘correct’ her.

Despite the traumatic incident, living in a community with strict gender roles and a very traditional family meant that she had no one to turn to.

Soldaat realised that she was not the first, nor would she be the last, to endure this. She had to do something.

From her home in Khayelitsha, Soldaat began hosting support groups which led to her founding Free Gender, a community-based organisation that raises awareness and advocates for black lesbians.

The particular focus on race is a response to the idea that homosexuality is un-African, which leads to greater persecution in townships.

The organisation provides a safe space for the gay community, and advocates for acceptance and understanding in the township.

“I learnt from a young age that prejudice comes because people don’t have the knowledge about certain things,” she says.