Bicycle healthcare worker in rural Kenya saves hundreds of lives

Ramadahn Bakari has no time to waste. A volunteer healthcare worker in Kakamega County, Kenya, he’s responsible for 522 people. Diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV/AIDS are widespread in rural areas.

However, poor infrastructure and remote clinics have made it nearly impossible for residents in villages to seek help.

Previously, Bakari had to travel on foot to attend to his patients. This only gave him enough daylight to reach a few homes. But that all changed with a bicycle.

With the aid of the World Bicycle Relief, Bakari is beating the sunset and reaching people in need.

Dedicated to mobilising people in developing countries, the organisation has donated buffalo bicycles to Bakari and 29 other volunteers.

The durable bikes are engineered for rugged terrain, enabling them to complete their journeys four times faster.