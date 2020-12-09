Mokgadi breaking barriers in construction

Mokgadi Letsoalo-Melwa (32) who is the founder of BUILDFIX, a construction company that focuses on property restorations, maintenance for insurance companies and banks for their property portfolios.

Her business also supplies innovative building material solutions called BUILDKIT. This business supplies electrical and plumbing material kits which are packaged according to house plan specifications for multi-units housing projects.

“We currently have presence in Gauteng and Free State provinces with plans to expand nationally,” she says.

Although most of her clients are insurance companies and banks, she also provides services to individuals and organisations.

“I ventured into the business world in 2014 to pursue my passion and desire to develop and build a successful sustainable black-owned business while building a legacy as a full-time entrepreneur,” she says.