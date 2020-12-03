SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | Digging for dinner and saving the planet

By beautiful news sa - 03 December 2020 - 07:00

An echidna wouldn’t be out of place at a medieval duel. Covered from head to tail in short, hollow quills, they can turn themselves into their own fortress by curling into a quivering mass of spines.

It’s not all prickly with echidnas though – these balls of spikes are gardeners at heart.

Echidnas are native to Australia, and make themselves at home in forests, grasslands, and mountains.

Equipped with sturdy legs and curved claws, echidnas shuffle soil and rip through rotten logs easily.

Through these dynamic actions, they turn over and aerate the earth, stimulating growth and ensuring a healthy ecosystem.

Digging through the ground, they search for their preferred cuisine of termites, ants, and beetle larvae.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

Even though they’re toothless, echidnas are still capable of wolfing down a feast. With a long sticky tongue reaching lengths of 15 centimetres, an echidna’s supper has no chance of escape.

Dead wood provides both a home and food for echidnas. The understorey of a forest is crucial for the small creature’s continued survival.

But mass removal of fallen logs and clearing of brush devastates an ecosystem’s ability to thrive. Echidnas are not endangered, but this harmful practice is of increasing concern.

As gardeners know, any terrain can thrive with a proper dose of care and attention.

If entrusted to the right set of claws, Australia’s landscape will remain a bountiful source of life for generations of echidnas to come.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Snacks, backrubs, and long winter naps: these are a bear’s necessities

The sun’s rays crack over the snow-capped mountains.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | The superpowers of a scavenger

Vultures aren’t pretty, but they are powerful.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | A single mom standing in the face of wildfire

Buyiselwa Ngqawani is a single mom.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
X