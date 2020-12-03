WATCH | Digging for dinner and saving the planet

An echidna wouldn’t be out of place at a medieval duel. Covered from head to tail in short, hollow quills, they can turn themselves into their own fortress by curling into a quivering mass of spines.

It’s not all prickly with echidnas though – these balls of spikes are gardeners at heart.

Echidnas are native to Australia, and make themselves at home in forests, grasslands, and mountains.

Equipped with sturdy legs and curved claws, echidnas shuffle soil and rip through rotten logs easily.

Through these dynamic actions, they turn over and aerate the earth, stimulating growth and ensuring a healthy ecosystem.

Digging through the ground, they search for their preferred cuisine of termites, ants, and beetle larvae.