Buy black initiative hopes to raise R7bn

Supporting black businesses by buying their products during a Buy Black Week could result in more than R7bn being circulated in black communities.

This is according to the Buy Black Foundation which has made a call to South Africans to support the Buy Black Week Campaign by spending their money on black-owned products in order to reduce the country’s inequality, poverty, and upgrade the township economy.

The foundation officially launched its first annual Buy Black Week Campaign last week at Kol Café in Meadowlands, Soweto. The campaign will run on December 7-14 with at least 10 million South Africans encouraged to spend just R100 a day on a black-owned business products for seven days.

Founder of the foundation Sihle Bam said the campaign is aimed at ensuring that the scourge of inequality in SA is reversed.

“South Africa has got the world’s most unequal economy. The purpose of this campaign is to inspire consumers to spend their money on black-owned products and services, and we are doing this as a means to reduce South Africa’s economic inequality, reduce the rate of poverty, and also to boost the township economy,” said Bam.

The foundation wants to use this campaign week to yield a circulation of R7bn in the black community in one week.