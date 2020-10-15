WATCH | Conceive. Believe. Achieve. Three words for Olympic success

Tyrone Pillay is built like a buffalo. Thick traps run into broad shoulders, holding arms with explosive strength – exactly how you’d expect a record-holding shot putter to look.

Except for the missing leg. Pillay has worn a prosthetic since childhood, when a defect in his left foot called for amputation.

Despite this Pillay maintained a keen interest in sports throughout school, excelling in cricket in particular.

The more intimidating steel ball only met his palm much later, when the Olympic dream infected his mind.

Pillay’s journey to sporting stardom started in 2008, when he watched the Paralympics on television.

Inspired by the athletes he saw on screen, he committed himself to the goal of one day taking part in the global spectacle.

With shot put as his chosen discipline, he applied himself to his body and within a year was competing at professional events.