Tutoring is a phone call away for North West learners

The North West Department of Education is bringing the classroom closer to learners through a programme called Dial-a-Tutor.

Pupils in grades eight to 12 who call a toll-free number receive personal tutoring from a subject specialist.

The department says the programme was initially meant for the four-week school break but because of the unpredictability that comes with the coronavirus, it might continue into the new year.

Neo Macklein (17) of Onkabetse Thuto Secondary School says when she called the toll-free number, she was helped to understand her mathematics and accounting work.

One of the subject specialists, Percy Modillane, who offers business economics tutoring, says the programme gives learners the opportunity to raise questions without fear of their classmates’ reaction.

He says teachers also benefit because they are able to request extra materials for their subjects.

North West MEC of Education Mmaphefo Matsemela encouraged learners to use the toll-free number effectively.

“I take this time to encourage learners to strive on until they realise their dreams. I also urge our school community in the form of parents and teachers to embrace this programme, as well as to support learners to utilise the platform in order for it to be successful,” she says.

“We understand that you are approaching exam time under a serious pandemic and as such, the department will provide the Grade 12 learners with psycho-social support in October just before year-end examinations,” says MEC Matsemela.

*Learners in the province who would like to use Dial-a-Tutor’s services can call 0800 383 383 from Mondays to Fridays, between 7am and 8pm.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.