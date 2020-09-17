WATCH | The six-legged farmers giving a masterclass on sustainability

It’s easy to think that humans are the ultimate agriculturalists. We’ve been farming for centuries, creating civilisations fuelled by the efficiency of crop cultivation.

However, we weren’t the founders of this revolution. One of the smallest insects has been doing this work for millions of years.

Leafcutter ants may be second to humans when it comes to building societies, but their process is far more sustainable than our own.

Found mainly in South American tropical forests, these tiny creatures have formed an intricate system to nutrify their community.

First, the workers embark on a journey to find a verdant tree. Once they choose their victim, they use their large jaws to cut off sections of its leaves. But their work doesn’t harm the plant – it stimulates vegetation growth instead.

WATCH: