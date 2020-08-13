WATCH | How we all need that breakthrough moment

Hope had worn thin for Brenda Adams. After losing her father almost three decades ago, her mother passed away in 2016.

The tragedy led to Adams and her siblings becoming estranged. With her family shattered, all that remained to keep her going was her young daughter.

Alone and without any employable skills, Adams had no choice but to walk door-to-door begging for enough to survive.

Barely getting by, her prospects of ever building a better life were weighed down by a debilitating drug addiction.

Adams was nearing the end of the road. Then, as inertia threatened to engulf her, she picked up on a glimmer of hope.

WATCH: