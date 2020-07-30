WATCH | How Whitehead built a future out of toys

Robert Whitehead often attracts strange looks in Cape Town. A grown man taking photos of Lego stormtroopers and superheroes on a rock in the park is an odd sight.

But Whitehead learned long ago not to care about other people’s opinions. He was in the process of becoming one of South Africa’s leading figures in a niche industry: toy photography.

Whitehead has always had a penchant for toys. As a young boy, he had a huge collection of He-Man figurines and Lego, and spent hours in the garden playing with them.

WATCH: