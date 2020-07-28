WATCH |How Halsted picked up the pieces of her life and shaped a story of perseverance

Halsted established Ardmore Ceramics in 1985 with her domestic worker’s daughter, Bonnie Ntshalintshali. Noting her flair for design and storytelling, Halsted mentored Ntshalintshali to make clay sculptures.

Ntshalintshali’s work became world-renowned, exhibiting in collections worldwide. One by one, more people joined their team, with Halsted training them to become sculptors and painters. But 14 years after its founding,

Ntshalintshali succumbed to HIV. Then, Halsted and her husband divorced, leaving her with three children and dozens of artists to support. The newly-single mother had to use all of her ingenuity to provide for her kids and keep the business going.

“My main focus was to feed my children, and make sure that my artists could continue to do the same,” Halsted says.

With persistence and dedication, she harnessed a style that has taken the globe by storm.