WATCH | Flushed with success: This engineer is transforming the way we think about urine

The first thing people do when they encounter Vukheta Mukhari’s brick is give it a sniff. That’s because it’s made from human urine.

In a world where resources are consumed faster than they’re developed, we’re running out of material for production while destroying the earth in the process.

“Globally, the construction industry alone contributes one-third of carbon emissions,” Mukhari says. With a flaming passion for the environment, this engineering student is designing eco-friendly solutions.

