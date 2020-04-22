Arts funding helps artists to become business savvy

Artists and people working in the arts field in the Eastern Cape have benefitted from a National Arts Council (NAC) funding programme aimed at developing the sector.

Port Elizabeth-based company On Time Projects last year trained artists in intellectual property and copyright ownership, as well as teaching entrepreneurs in the sector how to properly establish their businesses.

The training was made possible by R201 000 in funding given to On Time Projects by the NAC. The NAC’s funding programme offers a minimum of R100 000 and a maximum of R500 000 to artists and art-related projects that are aimed at capacity building; strategic initiatives; and platforms, exhibitions and festivals.

The owner of On Time Projects, Thandile Phetshwa (43), says her company aims to develop administrative, business and entrepreneurial skills in the sector. “We teach artists about the legal side of things. They learn about the different types of contracts and what they mean.”

According to Phetshwa, business owners have learnt how to register a business, apply for funding and have been taught the different administrative requirements of running a successful business.

The NAC invites funding applications from artists and art-related projects and businesses. The closing date for applications is 2pm on 30 April 2020.

Projects applied for must fulfil two or more of the following arts outcomes: economic value, creative value, social value, therapeutic value or educational value.

The NAC especially encourages applications from arts organisations and individuals who support the involvement of women, youth and people living with disabilities, particularly in historically disadvantaged areas.

Information and the application forms are available on the NAC’s website: www.nac.org.za. Interested people may also contact the NAC at 087 700 0683.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.