Placements made easy for jobless KZN teachers

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has launched a ground-breaking mobile Human Resources App (HR App) for unemployed qualified teachers in the province.

The app was officially unveiled by the department’s MEC Kwazi Mshengu in February. It will save people applying for educator positions from having to travel long distances to hand in their applications.

Unlike the database previously used by the department, the app will allow educators to update their information when, for instance, they obtain a new qualification.

It will also keep track of graduates who have been placed whilst flagging those who are on temporary placements so that they are not completely removed from the database until they have been permanently placed.

MEC Mshengu says registering on the app is easy and that multiple registrations can be prevented.

“We are excited that we are taking a giant step that will see qualified but unemployed educators getting an opportunity that will see them easily applying for employment from their cell phones, wherever they are in the province,” he says.

He adds that the app will attract those who want to pursue a career in teaching but were beginning to lose hope due to frustrations associated with applying for jobs.

How the app works

The applicant will first be required to download the app and register. During registration, the app will allow the applicant to upload qualification documents and specify subjects they are qualified to teach.

Once a school indicates that it has a vacant post, the app will pull the details of teachers who meet the application criteria.

The app will then alert shortlisted teachers.

District offices and the provincial human resources department will be involved to ensure due process is followed.

The successful candidate will be notified via the app.

Importantly, the app will have an audit trail for transparency and auditing purposes.

The app is available on various platforms under the name KZN Qualified Educators.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.