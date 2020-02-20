WATCH |This gardener lost his sight, his job, and his home – but not the will to flourish

He moved to the township of Langa, where a fire burnt down his home. This many setbacks would be enough to keep anyone down. But every time, Tsika rose stronger.

Now living in Delft in the Western Cape, 70-year-old Tsika has cultivated a thriving venture. Just off the roadside, he’s divided a small piece of land into neat garden squares.

Here, Tsika grows nutritious essentials such as spinach, tomatoes, peas and carrots. He feels his way around the garden, using his familiarity of the plot and keen knowledge of the plants to guide him.