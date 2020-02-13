Here is how Google Lense can keep you on trend as an influencer

With tools that help businesses organise their sites or show results on customer satisfaction, Google tools have been a great help to multiple users for decades. Thanks to Google Lens, which helps users search for information using their cameras, has become the go-to tool for many a fashion lover. So, if you are interested in flexing your skills as a future influencer or have a passion for fashion, here it's what you should know:

Know the latest threads

A little lost on a fashion item you just saw. Stay on the know just by taking a quick picture of the item of clothing and you will have access to information on the items price, brand and outlasts.

Unlock the language of fashion

With fashion designers based in different capitals like Milan, Seoul in Korea and Paris, you might get a little lost when trying to understand the ins and outs of the world of fashion. If you favourite fashion website or document has you lost in translation, Google Lens can help decipher those by taking an image of the text and using the translation option into your preferred language.

Fashion god-parents

Lacking a little fashion inspiration or looking for a little help matching an on-trend item? Fret not, those fads that often have you lost can easily be styles by pointing your camera at the item you are interested in and the app will pull items that will best go with it.