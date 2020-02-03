SebenzaLIVE

Tkinzy makes comeback with music business

By Thango Ntwasa - 03 February 2020 - 12:00
Nigerian-born singer, Anthony “Tkinzy” Felix.
Image: Supplied.

After a two-year break from the music industry, Anthony “Tkinzy” Felix is making a big return as a formidable force in the SA entertainment industry.

The Nigerian-born singer is gearing up to make crowd pleasing bops with a return to his entertainment business, Kinging Music Records.

Having lost both parents at a young age, Tkinzy moved to South Africa to live with his uncle where his musical prowess got him discovered by the late Robbie Malinga.

“My uncles always tell me that they are not surprised that I am doing music because my mother did the same thing. I don’t really know who my mom was because I lost her when I was one so I only connected with her in spirit,” says Tkinzy.

With a background stemmed in performing in church choirs, an influence from reggae music, pop artists like P Square and Michael Jackson, among others, Tkinzy’s influence has seen him work with local stars under Soul Candi and Gallo Records.

Kinging Music Records became a space for Tkinzy to focus on ensuring his success. After a two-year break to assist his family business, Tkinzy is shifting the focus back to his music in 2020.

“There are a lot of challenges, especially getting other people to work with me, but I am actually winning, dropping some new songs, new videos and new artists,” he says.

While he is also working on a song co-produced with rapper Emtee, Tkinzy is set to make his acting debut in the Netflix film, A Day Journey, set for release mid-2020.

