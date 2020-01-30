Innibos National Craft competition calls for entries.

Launched in 2017, the competition last year attracted over 1 200 entries, up by over 400 entries from the inaugural competition.

The awards are organised by John-Anthony Boerma and Jan Bhuda of ArtAid Africa and are hosted under the auspices of the National Innibos Arts Festival.

From the get-go, the organisers were intent on creating a competition that was as inclusive as possible and four years later, this remains unchanged. Entry is thus free of charge and the entry process is simple – requiring only that a photo of the craft item be submitted, along with the entrant’s details.

“The competition is focused on showcasing the excellence of skill among South Africa’s crafters, from established artists with their own studios to those emerging craftsmen whose mastery is forged from nothing more than their own determination,” says John Anthony.

The overall winner walks away with R50 000, the first runner-up with R20 000 and the second runner-up with R15 000. Just as valuable as the prize money, however, are the connections forged with like-minded individuals and the exposure of their talent on a national stage.

The winners will be announced at the National Innibos Craft Awards Exhibition and Prize-giving on Sunday, 21 June 2020, at which all 40 shortlisted entries will be displayed.

The exhibition will remain open to members of the public for the duration of the annual Innibos National Arts Festival, which attracts over 100 000 visitors each year.

Entering is easy!

Crafters have until midnight on 1 May 2020, to enter.

They need simply take a photo of their entry – next to a matchbox for size of scale, and either email it to crafts@innibos.co.za or send it to 071 621 3597 via MMS or WhatsApp. There is no entry fee.

crafts@innibos.co.za or send it to 071 621 3597 via MMS or WhatsApp. There is no entry fee. Remember to include your name, the town in which you live and your contact details.

Entrants who have not heard from the organisers within 30 days of the closing date must accept that they did not make the shortlist for final judging.

The finalists must be available to attend the exhibition opening and prize giving on 21 June 2020.

For more information WhatsApp Jan Bhuda on 071 621 3597 or email John Anthony Boerma at artaid@lantic.net.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.